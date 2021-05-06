TODAY'S PAPER
Release the goats: Pair will clear poision ivy in North Hempstead Town

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
North Hempstead Town officials have approved a plan to release two goats to clear poison ivy from a 1-acre parcel in Manhasset, the town’s latest effort to remove harmful plants or insects without using pesticide.

"Goats have been used in various locations across New York State, including in New York City, and on Long Island," Councilwoman Veronica Lurvey said in a statement. "We hope they enjoy their trip to North Hempstead."

Letting the goats loose is not the first time the town has chosen an eco-friendly approach to combat a "wild" problem. The town has previously set free quail near North Hempstead Beach Park to help eliminate ticks.

It is unclear when the goats will be released at the corner property at West Shore Road and Shoreview Avenue, where they will be fenced in for four months.

The $10,500 goat contract was awarded to Lawrence Cihanek of Rhinebeck during an April 22 board meeting.

