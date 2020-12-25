A fire at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown was under control Friday afternoon and there were no injuries, a Nassau police spokesman said.

A portion of the road was shut down for fire crews to work. The spokesman had no details about the extent of the fire.

The church is 70 years old. Church administrator Gail George said the fire appeared to be in the church roof.

George said members of the congregation had worshipped in the church Thursday night but had left by 7:30 p.m.

"Thank goodness no one was inside," she said, speaking by cell phone from the church parking lot at noon on Friday.

With Antonio Planas

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.