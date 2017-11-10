This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 39° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 39° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Cove in Hempstead Harbor to be named after May Newburger

Google Maps already shows change; former North Hempstead town supervisor was advocate for environmental conservation

By Christine Chung  christine.chung@newsday.com @chrisychung
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A section of Hempstead Harbor will be named after May Newburger, a former state assemblywoman and Long Island’s first female supervisor, five years after her death.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-Manhattan), who first proposed the change after Newburger’s death in August 2012, announced that the U.S. Geological Survey approved the name change on Thursday.

“With this news, May Newburger’s immense contributions to North Hempstead and all of Long Island will forever be immortalized in Hempstead Harbor,” Schumer said in a release. “As beachgoers swim at Bar Beach, and kids play at North Hempstead Beach Park and boats dock at the cove, I know that May Newburger will be looking down on them and smiling.”

The new name already appears on Google Maps and will be revised on federally published navigational charts, according to the release.

Newburger was North Hempstead town supervisor from 1994 to 2003. During her career she was a strong advocate for women’s rights and environmental conservation.

“May Newburger’s passion was protecting and preserving the environment, and I cannot think of a more fitting tribute to her than to have this serene cove overlooking Hempstead Harbor officially carry her name,” said North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth.

Federal laws prohibit such a renaming until a person has been deceased at least five years. Newburger died at her home in Great Neck from complications of cancer. She was 92.

Christine Chung covers the Town of North Hempstead, writing about local government, development, transparency and breaking news.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Angel Soler, 16, of Roosevelt in an undated Arrest made in teen's slaying, court records show
Taranjit Parmar, 28, was killed in a hit-and-run Family: Woman killed in hit-run was on phone with mom
Children are dropped off at Woodland Elementary School Talks resume as school bus strike hits Day 5
Bing Yue, 31, of Queens was arrested on Cops: Spa worker charged with sex abuse
Cold air, gusty winds heading toward Long Island Forecast: Freeze warning tonight as temps drop
Zelice Barclift, who runs her own tax preparation Technology destroys - and enhances - LI jobs
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE