Officials are monitoring a seal with minor injuries at Atlantic Beach, according to the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation.

The gray seal pup was found about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday lying on the shore with a laceration on its side, said Maxine Montello, a rescue program supervisor for the Riverhead Foundation. The injury is “minor at this time” and the seal appears “alert and exhibiting normal behavior,” she said.

Nassau County police responded to the pup this morning, according to Montello.

The Riverhead Foundation will continue to monitor the animal as it heals, and if “there’s any change in its behavior or it appears lethargic,” staff will bring it in for rehabilitation, Montello said.

She also urged the public to remain at least 150 feet away from stranded seals and to contact the Riverhead Foundation if they come across one.

The foundation’s 24-hour hotline is 631-369-9829.