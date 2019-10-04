TODAY'S PAPER
Elderly woman tried to lure girl into car in Great Neck, police say

A 14-year-old girl says she was approached in

A 14-year-old girl says she was approached in Great Neck Thursday by an elderly woman who tried to lure her into a car. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Detectives are searching for an elderly woman who they said tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into a car Thursday evening in Great Neck.

Nassau County police have a released a sketch of the woman being sought for questioning and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Police said the incident occurred on Baker Hill Road, near Chadwick Road, and was reported at 6:44 p.m.

The girl, whose identity was not released because she is a potential victim, told Third Squad detectives she was walking home from school when she was approached by a "newer model white four-door vehicle" occupied by a driver, who was not described, and an elderly female passenger, police said.

The girl told police the woman "opened her door while the vehicle was still in motion" and "tried to entice the victim to get into the car, multiple times," offering the girl a ride home.

Police said that when the teen took out her cellphone to report the incident the driver drove off. The girl then ran home and reported the incident to her father, who contacted police.

Additional details were not immediately available, but police said they believe the report to be credible.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

