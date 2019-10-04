Detectives are searching for an elderly woman who they said tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into a car Thursday evening in Great Neck.

Nassau County police have a released a sketch of the woman being sought for questioning and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Police said the incident occurred on Baker Hill Road, near Chadwick Road, and was reported at 6:44 p.m.

The girl, whose identity was not released because she is a potential victim, told Third Squad detectives she was walking home from school when she was approached by a "newer model white four-door vehicle" occupied by a driver, who was not described, and an elderly female passenger, police said.

The girl told police the woman "opened her door while the vehicle was still in motion" and "tried to entice the victim to get into the car, multiple times," offering the girl a ride home.

Police said that when the teen took out her cellphone to report the incident the driver drove off. The girl then ran home and reported the incident to her father, who contacted police.

Additional details were not immediately available, but police said they believe the report to be credible.