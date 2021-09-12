Car crashes into Great Neck salon; 6 with minor injuries

Six people were injured after a car smashed into a store on Middle Neck Road in Great Neck on Sunday afternoon.

Nassau County police said all the injuries were minor.

Police said the incident took place at 1:09 p.m. at 156 Middle Neck Rd. The business listed at that address is Salon DeFranco, a hair styling studio and spa. Photos from the scene show a car flipped on its side inside the store, which was at the edge of a row of shops on the street.

Information on the condition of the injured or the cause of the accident was not immediately available.