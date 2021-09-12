TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Car crashes into Great Neck salon; 6 with minor injuries

Vehicle that slammed into a salon and kitchen

Vehicle that slammed into a salon and kitchen store on Middle Neck Road in Great Neck Sunday afternoon. Credit: James Carbone

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
Print

Six people were injured after a car smashed into a store on Middle Neck Road in Great Neck on Sunday afternoon.

Nassau County police said all the injuries were minor.

Police said the incident took place at 1:09 p.m. at 156 Middle Neck Rd. The business listed at that address is Salon DeFranco, a hair styling studio and spa. Photos from the scene show a car flipped on its side inside the store, which was at the edge of a row of shops on the street.

Information on the condition of the injured or the cause of the accident was not immediately available.

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined Newsday as a staff writer in 2019. She previously worked at amNewYork, the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

Nassau top stories

Jessica Oxer and her pup Byron, of Syosset,
Forecast: Warm and sunny week ahead on Long Island
Julie Sweeney Roth, who's husband Brian Sweeney died
See photos of 9/11 remembrance ceremonies around LI, NYC
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Sunday
Surgeon general defends Biden vaccine order for businesses
A COVID-19 booster shot is readied at The
New COVID-19 cases on LI drop to just over 800, figures show
Katie Mascali is comforted by her fiance Andre
Sad and somber day: NYC marks 20th anniversary of attacks at Sept. 11 Memorial
A developer wants to demolish the nearly century-old
Apartment proposal delayed by village residents who oppose its size, density
Didn’t find what you were looking for?