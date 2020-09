A Great Neck man died Saturday after he fell off an electric scooter and hit his head on the pavement in the village, Nassau County police said.

Emmanuelito Velayo, 56, was riding his scooter south on Bayview Avenue at the intersection of Cutter Mill Road at 2:16 p.m. when he fell, police said. Velayo suffered a severe head injury and was taken to a hospital where he died.