The Village of Great Neck is exploring adopting possible zoning laws designed to revitalize the village’s business district, and foster more residential and commercial development in an area with clusters of vacant properties.

After beginning a comprehensive study of Middle Neck and East Shore roads, which are two busy corridors, village officials said they would now be fielding ideas from residents across the Great Neck peninsula and forming a committee to brainstorm new ways to enhance the area.

Village Mayor Pedram Bral said the overall goal was for the business district “to be fully occupied and for people to really enjoy their experience in Great Neck.”

“I’d like for people to not feel the need to leave Great Neck for their shopping and dining,” Bral added. “We’re hoping the new recommendation will create a destination point.”

The village paid about $100,000 to VHB, a Hauppauge-based outside consulting company, to research and identify potential zoning amendments that could lead to an array of improvements: more affordable housing and senior apartments, fewer vacant properties, pedestrian access and safety, and a connection between the East Shore Road corridor to the Manhasset Bay waterfront.

Addressing the area’s commercial vacancies is a major priority, with up to 20 percent of the properties on Middle Neck Road currently empty, Bral said.

Key to the proposal are incentives to developers that would relax parking and height requirements “in exchange for assisted living facilities and affordable housing,” according to the draft study.

“By implementing these zoning amendments to attract development, the village hopes to increase residential density and create a commercial destination that would encourage infill development throughout the corridor and ultimately eliminate vacancies,” the study reads.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This study, which began in November of 2017, follows a 2013 study identifying ways to invigorate Middle Neck and Steamboat roads. Recommended zoning changes weren’t successful in creating more development and diverse housing options.

The previous study did not focus on “additional density,” said Marwa Fawaz, a senior project manager at VHB.

Village officials did not respond to questions about the cost for the 2013 study.

Bral said that the board will move forward with discussions about the recommendations over the next few months, with the input of the community. Individuals interested in joining the group should contact the mayor via email, he added.

“We need to really start thinking outside of the box and think about what other services and goods we can bring in to really help bring back our downtown,” Bral said.

Fawaz said the hope is to finalize the recommendations before the summer.