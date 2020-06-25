TODAY'S PAPER
Five-alarm fire in Great Neck leads to evacuations

Firefighters battle a multiple alarm blaze at 15

Firefighters battle a multiple alarm blaze at 15 Cutter Mill Rd. in Great Neck on Thursday. Credit: Chris Ware

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
A fire that started in a strip of stores on Cutter Mill Road in Great Neck spread to adjacent residences, leading to the evacuation 12 people in nearby homes, authorities said. 

The fire, at about 3:30 p.m. between 7 Cutter Mill Rd. and 15 Cutter Mill Rd., was out as of 7:35 p.m., according to Officer Craig Beatty, a Nassau County police spokesman. 

According to Great Neck fire department dispatcher Frank Wakely, the cause is to be determined by the fire marshal but the initial call came over as a brush fire that spread to the building. It was brought under control about 7:45 p.m., he said.

The vicinity of the fire includes a mail store and a restaurant, he said.

Ten adults and two children from nearby homes were evacuated due to water and smoke damage, Wakely said.

Video at the scene shows a smoky intersection. firefighters dragging hoses into place and others shooting water onto buildings from a ladder.

Calls to nearby buildings were not answered.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

