A Great Neck man driving erratically in Manhasset with his 9-year-old son in the car was charged with felony drunken driving under Leandra’s Law, Nassau County police said.
Police said they stopped a 2001 Hyundai Elantra on Plandome Road near George Street at 10:46 p.m. Sunday.
Driver Jose Castillo, 33, a resident of Spruce Street, was found to be intoxicated, police said.
The child was turned over to his mother, police said.
Castillo was awaiting arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead on felony charges of driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, driving without a license and several vehicle and traffic violations, police said.
Leandra’s Law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, killed in 2009 when a car she was riding in, driven by a drunken driver, overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan.
The law makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a passenger 15 years of age or younger in the vehicle.
