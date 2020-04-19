Five first responders and three residents — including a woman who jumped from a third-floor window — were injured in a fire at a Great Neck Plaza apartment building Sunday morning, police said.

First responders arrived at the blaze on Brompton Road around 7 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the third floor, Nassau County police said. As the Arson Bomb Squad entered the building, a woman on that floor jumped, police said. An officer attempted to catch her and braced her fall.

The woman fractured her right ankle and had a partially collapsed lung, police said. She was taken to a hospital, as were three police officers who were injured. Two officers suffered smoke inhalation and one suffered neck and back pain, police said.

Two residents and two firefighters were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

About 85 firefighting personnel from at least eight fire departments were on hand to extinguish the blaze, officials said.

Officials said they have not yet determined the cause of the fire but it does not appear to be criminal at this time.