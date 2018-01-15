TODAY'S PAPER
Great Neck Plaza releases tentative $7.1 million village budget

Mayor Jean Celender said in October that the village plans to help build a butterfly superhighway.

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Village of Great Neck Plaza officials have released a tentative 2018-19 budget that increases spending by $110,274 compared with the current budget and does not raise property taxes.
The village’s largest anticipated spending increase is in employee benefits, an estimated $101,099 more for 2018-19 than the current budget.

The $7.1 million spending plan, revealed during a public hearing at Village Hall, also includes an additional $15,886 for the public works department and an extra $14,000 for parks and beautification.

According to the spending plan, village officials anticipate earning an extra $150,000 in safety inspection fees from its building department. Officials are also anticipating $20,274 more in property taxes and $150,000 from a Community Development Block Grant.

Village trustees plan to adopt the budget at their next meeting on Wednesday.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

