More than 100 firefighters from 18 Nassau County departments battled a fierce five-alarm blaze that destroyed a row of stores Thursday in Great Neck Plaza, officials said.

Seven firefighters suffered minor injuries, most related to heat exhaustion, Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said. Three were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were treated and later released. No civilians were injured, officials said.

The fire, reported in a 911 call at 3:55 p.m., forced the evacuation of a nearby two-story multi-use building that had apartments located over storefronts, Uttaro said. Twelve people were evacuated, including two children.

Uttaro said that building suffered smoke damage, but said residents have since been allowed to return to their residences.

The destroyed stores were located at 7, 9, 11 and 15 Cutter Mill Road, Uttaro said. The stores are located in one building.

The cause of the fire, which was extinguished at about 7:35 p.m., is not considered suspicious. Uttaro said the ongoing investigation being conducted by several agencies, including the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office, Nassau police Arson Bomb Squad detectives and the Fire Marshal's Rehab Unit, is focusing on a likely accidental rubbish fire alongside the structure.

Uttaro said the building was completely destroyed, with a roof collapse, and said Great Neck Plaza officials and other inspectors will determine if it needs to be razed.

With Matthew Chayes