TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
84° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Great Neck Plaza stores destroyed in five-alarm fire, officials say

A row of stores were destroyed in a Great Neck Plaza fire on Thursday. Credit: Newsday / Chris Ware

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

More than 100 firefighters from 18 Nassau County departments battled a fierce five-alarm blaze that destroyed a row of stores Thursday in Great Neck Plaza, officials said.

Seven firefighters suffered minor injuries, most related to heat exhaustion, Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said. Three were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were treated and later released. No civilians were injured, officials said.

The fire, reported in a 911 call at 3:55 p.m., forced the evacuation of a nearby two-story multi-use building that had apartments located over storefronts, Uttaro said. Twelve people were evacuated, including two children.

Uttaro said that building suffered smoke damage, but said residents have since been allowed to return to their residences.

The destroyed stores were located at 7, 9, 11 and 15 Cutter Mill Road, Uttaro said. The stores are located in one building.

The cause of the fire, which was extinguished at about 7:35 p.m., is not considered suspicious. Uttaro said the ongoing investigation being conducted by several agencies, including the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office, Nassau police Arson Bomb Squad detectives and the Fire Marshal's Rehab Unit, is focusing on a likely accidental rubbish fire alongside the structure.

Uttaro said the building was completely destroyed, with a roof collapse, and said Great Neck Plaza officials and other inspectors will determine if it needs to be razed.

With Matthew Chayes

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

An arriving passenger wearing a face shield, left, Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced a joint travel Cuomo: NY discussing quarantine enforcement with airlines
Three Long Island teens have been awarded the Golf caddies score big with $120G scholarships
NuBest Salon and Spa has adapted to new Salon customers signing waivers before the cut and color
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced a joint travel Cuomo: Random checks to be conducted to ensure quarantine compliance
Beachgoers at Rodgers Beach in Westhampton Beach on Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 25
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search