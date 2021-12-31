TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Official: Fire in Great Neck Plaza apartment building sends 3 to hospital, displaces others

Firefighters respond to a fire in an apartment

Firefighters respond to a fire in an apartment building in Great Neck Plaza Thursday night. Credit: Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department Photo Unit/Courtesy of Lee Genser

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

Three people were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns while about a dozen others were displaced after a fire broke out at a Great Neck Plaza apartment building Thursday night, a Nassau fire official said.

Nine people, including a firefighter, were also being treated at the scene, said Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro. They all refused further medical attention.

The fire started around 9:48 p.m. at an apartment building on Clent Road near Brompton Road and it was knocked down within 30 minutes, Uttaro said. Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department arrived first at the scene and later seven other fire departments.

Fire officials were initially assessing if residents could go back inside the building, and have determined that five apartments suffered smoke and water damage.

All those displaced were getting helped by the Red Cross, he said.

None of the victims’ identities were immediately released. The three people were taken to Nassau University Medical Center, Uttaro said.

The fire is not deemed suspicious, he said.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Nassau top stories

Plainview teacher Tiffany Seely made it through several
Catching up with LI reality TV stars' 2021 activities
The $11.2 billion East Side Access project is
What to expect in 2022
Lee and Morty Kaufman during her 90th birthday
Lee Kaufman, 99, appeared in memorable Swiffer commercial 
COVID-19 testing kits are distributed at Mitchel Field
Data: LI COVID-19 hospitalizations up more than 55% in six-day span
The Commack school district plans to survey parents
More than 420,000 test kits for kids hit LI; distribution to start next week 
Police investigate a crash that killed a pedestrian
Cops: Pedestrian dies after being struck by two vehicles
Didn’t find what you were looking for?