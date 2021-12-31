Three people were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns while about a dozen others were displaced after a fire broke out at a Great Neck Plaza apartment building Thursday night, a Nassau fire official said.

Nine people, including a firefighter, were also being treated at the scene, said Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro. They all refused further medical attention.

The fire started around 9:48 p.m. at an apartment building on Clent Road near Brompton Road and it was knocked down within 30 minutes, Uttaro said. Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department arrived first at the scene and later seven other fire departments.

Fire officials were initially assessing if residents could go back inside the building, and have determined that five apartments suffered smoke and water damage.

All those displaced were getting helped by the Red Cross, he said.

None of the victims’ identities were immediately released. The three people were taken to Nassau University Medical Center, Uttaro said.

The fire is not deemed suspicious, he said.