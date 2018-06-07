Two incumbent trustees and one challenger are running for two at-large trustee seats in the June 19 election in Great Neck, where transparency and downtown revitalization are key issues.

Perry Spector, Norman Namdar, and Bart Sobel will be on the ballot.

Spector, 20, a student pursuing a finance degree at Baruch College, is running on the Voice of the Village ticket. He said that his youth gives him a fresh perspective to help with decision making and that he hopes to build citizen awareness and involvement in local government.

“My generation and every generation, I think, it’s important for everybody to have a voice,” Spector said. If elected, Spector said he plans on creating a village newsletter, livestreaming all village board meetings, updating the village website, and establishing more citizen advisory committees such as the one recently formed for the Middleneck Corridor revitalization planning.

Sobel, 55, an attorney, is running on the Great Neck Greater Village ticket for a fifth two-year term. He is currently the village’s deputy mayor. Sobel said that he wants to continue having a role in the village board’s priority projects such as downtown revitalization and improving roadways for pedestrians. Sobel said he enjoys “connecting with the people of the village” and that he also plans on continuing to improve the efficiency of the village court system.

Namdar has been a trustee since 2013. He is running on the Great Neck Greater Village ticket. He could not be reached for comment.