Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream was evacuated Sunday afternoon following what Nassau police dubbed a very minor spill of a cleaning agent.

Police got a call around 12:15 p.m. that there had been an accidental spill in the Sunrise Highway mall, possibly of a chlorine-based cleaning product that maintenance staff was using, a police spokesman said.

The police spokesman said there were no injuries, and no one was sickened.

No one answered calls to the security office and the operations office in the mall management office around 1 p.m. Sunday.