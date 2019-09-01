TODAY'S PAPER
Green Acres Mall evacuated for 'very minor' cleaning agent spill, police say

The police spokesman said there were no injuries,

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com @Writingrachel
Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream was evacuated Sunday afternoon following what Nassau police dubbed a very minor spill of a cleaning agent.

Police got a call around 12:15 p.m. that there had been an accidental spill in the Sunrise Highway mall, possibly of a chlorine-based cleaning product that maintenance staff was using, a police spokesman said.

The police spokesman said there were no injuries, and no one was sickened.

No one answered calls to the security office and the operations office in the mall management office around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

