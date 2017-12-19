Auditors from the state comptroller’s office found that the Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency acted within its authority when it granted tax breaks to Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream and blamed Valley Stream School District 30 for increases in residents’ tax bills last year.

The highly anticipated audit, released Tuesday, said District 30 underestimated the amount of money it would get from the tax breaks, “resulting in $1.8 million in excess revenue and an unnecessary increase” for homeowners.

The school district reduced its 2017-2018 tax levy by more than $1.8 million and residents saw an average decrease of $382 in their October school tax bills, District 30 Superintendent Nicholas Stirling said in a response letter to the auditors.

The audit follows more than a year of controversy surrounding the tax breaks.

In October 2016, Valley Stream residents opened their school tax bills to find increases as high as 12.2 percent. The resulting outcry from taxpayers and elected officials — who blamed the IDA’s tax breaks for the mall — led to a new IDA board and two lawsuits. The IDA board has maintained that the tax hikes were caused by errors in school budgeting practices.

In December 2014 and April 2015, the IDA approved tax incentives for Macerich, the California-based owner of the Green Acres Mall and the adjacent shopping center, the Green Acres Commons, in Valley Stream. The agreement included a sales-tax exemption and a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, for the $79 million renovation of the mall and the construction of the commons.

The mall and commons are located within Valley Stream School District 30, one of three feeder elementary school districts that feed into a central high school system. District 30 receives a portion of the PILOT. A Newsday analysis found that District 30 and the high school district under-budgeted the amount that they would receive from the PILOT and passed the difference on to taxpayers.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The school districts have said that they were not told how much they would be getting from the PILOT, but the IDA has disputed that.

The comptroller’s audit found that the IDA “provided timely and accurate information to District 30 concerning PILOT revenues,” the report stated.

The report also recommended that the IDA develop policies to access the “indirect tax impact” of PILOTs on taxpayers.

Members of the IDA board who approved the tax breaks resigned en masse in November — the day before Supervisor Anthony Santino could call for a town board vote to remove them.

In April, the new IDA board voted to rescind the deal, saying that Macerich allegedly “grossly misstated” employment figures for the mall and commons. Macerich sued the IDA in June and the case is pending.

In a separate lawsuit, the central high school system sued another of its elementary districts, District 24, to recoup more than $2 million in taxes. District 24 had withheld the money from the district over a dispute in how PILOT funding is allocated. A Nassau Supreme Court justice ruled in November in favor of the high school district and ordered District 24 to hand over the funds plus interest.