Malverne Mel, the Nassau County groundhog responsible for determining just how much longer the winter of 2020-2021 will last, was irate but definitive on Tuesday morning.

Standing on snow-covered steps, with Mel safely contained in a crate that faced inward, away from his audience, the mayor of Malverne issued the 26th proclamation.

"I, Mayor Keith Corbett, was witness to Malverne Mel who prognosticated to me that upon looking for his shadow it could not be seen so I am pleased to announce to all of Malverne it will be an early spring."

An earlier attempt to ascertain Mel's mood produced a very clear result.

"Mel is very, very angry this morning," the mayor said. "I think COVID-19 and mask wearing has gotten to him just like it has with the rest of us."

Corbett added: "Let's just say the mayor is happy to have his ears from the early morning interval."

The annual prediction, one of several such traditions, has a comical side and the mayor highlighted what brings them all out on the second day of February.

"As you can imagine 2020 ws a long year. Malverne as it always does sticks together and moves forward," Corbett said.

"We want to make a point to really have our traditions continue so that neither COVID nor snowstorms nor nor'easters are going to stop Malverne today."