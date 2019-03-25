A 10-year-old boy brought an unregistered gun into a Baldwin elementary school on Monday, county officials said.

School officials at Meadow Elementary School quickly confiscated the weapon, which was first spotted by a lunch monitor as the boy was displaying the gun to his friends at the lunch table, officials said.

All school security protocols were followed without incident. The boy told officials he received the gun during a party at this uncle’s house on Sunday.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran will join police officials at the school this afternoon.

