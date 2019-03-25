TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Baldwin school officials confiscate gun from 10-year-old, officials say

Meadow Elementary School in Baldwin.

Meadow Elementary School in Baldwin. Photo Credit: Amy Onorato

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Print

A 10-year-old boy brought an unregistered gun into a Baldwin elementary school on Monday, county officials said.

School officials at Meadow Elementary School quickly confiscated the weapon, which was first spotted by a lunch monitor as the boy was displaying the gun to his friends at the lunch table, officials said.

All school security protocols were followed without incident. The boy told officials he received the gun during a party at this uncle’s house on Sunday.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran will join police officials at the school this afternoon.

-- Check back for updates in this developing story
Headshot

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Carlos Gonzalez, 24, of Hempstead, leaves V & State: LI food-safety violations fall 10 percent
Marty Noble, former Newsday baseball writer, is pictured Former Newsday baseball writer Noble dies at 70
Councilman Steven Labriola said he did not mean Pol apologizes for 'offensive' tweet after backlash
Former Brookhaven Supervisor Mark Lesko has been appointed U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue appoints Mark Lesko to be his number 2
Special counsel Robert Mueller passes the White House 1600: Trump survives Mueller, wants revenge
Gas pumps at an Exxon Mobil gas station Expert: Gas prices jump on LI, will keep rising