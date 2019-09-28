TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau gun buyback pays out $63,400 for firearms

Photo Credit: NCPD

By Khristopher J. Brooks
Nassau County held a gun buyback on Saturday and doled out $63,400 for the firearms, officials said. 

The buyback — held in Hempstead at Union Baptist Church — netted 188 handguns, 154 rifles and 26 assault rifles, officials said. 

Nassau law enforcement officals announced this month that they would conduct a gun buyback program after a violent weekend in Hempstead Village left two people injured in gang- and drug-related shootings. 

Saturday marked the second gun buyback Nassau has held this year. 

In March, Nassau County authorities collected 367 weapons in exchange for $67,800 in Uniondale, one of the largest turnouts in the past 11 years.

Last year’s gun buyback in Nassau netted 366 guns, officials said. Since 2008, the county has bought back 4,500 guns.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

