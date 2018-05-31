A group of approximately 50 Great Neck North High School students Thursday afternoon walked out of school to protest gun violence and call for increased gun safety.

The walkout comes in the wake of the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which spurred student protests across the nation and Long Island, and after a May 18 shooting that left 10 people dead at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas.

The Great Neck North students left their campus shortly after 1 p.m. and headed to nearby Village Green Park. There, they planned to be joined by community officials and those who have been affected by gun violence, and to call for stricter gun-control legislation, said sophomore Chloe Heiden, 16, an organizer.

March for Our Lives Long Island, a student-led group pushing for stricter gun laws that was formed shortly after the Parkland shooting, co-sponsored the Great Neck walkout, said Julia Fenster, chairwoman of the group. The group has about 2,000 members in 60 schools on Long Island and continues to gain momentum, she said.

In March students in school districts across Long Island, the state and nation held vigils and walkouts to memorialize the 17 people shot dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

On March 24 thousands of people across Long Island joined in the national March for Our Lives event, with some student groups traveling to Washington, D.C., calling for lawmakers to take action.

Again, on April 20, students across the Island joined those nationally with walkouts and in-school events marking the 19th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School.