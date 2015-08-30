Gunman escapes with hoverboard after holdup on SUNY Old Westbury campus, Nassau police say

An armed suspect held up three men as they took an early morning walk on the SUNY Old Westbury campus and fled with one of the victim's hoverboard, Nassau police said Sunday.

The suspect, described as male, six feet tall, with a gold "grill" on his lower teeth and wearing a red, white and gray sweater, pulled up next to the three men in a tan minivan or small SUV at about 1:30 a.m. Friday as they walked on South Apple Road, police said.

Police said the suspect exited the vehicle, displayed a handgun and demanded the hoverboard. The suspect then fled in the vehicle, which was operated by an unknown driver, police said.

Detectives asks anyone with information to please contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.