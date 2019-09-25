TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Cops: Man suspected of robbing same Franklin Square sandwich shop twice

A surveillance photo from a Franklin Square Subway

A surveillance photo from a Franklin Square Subway shows the hold up of the sandwich shop by a man Nassau police suspect robbed the same eatery twice in eight days.     Photo Credit: NCPD

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A masked gunman who robbed a Subway sandwich shop Monday in Franklin Square is also suspected of holding up the same eatery eight days earlier, Nassau County police said.

During Monday’s 8:10 p.m. robbery at the store at 679 Franklin Ave., the suspect pointed a small dark handgun at a female customer and pushed her before ordering her to move to the rear of the shop, police said. He then demanded a 21-year-old employee open the cash register, police said.

The suspect, who was wearing gloves, a black brimmed hat and a stocking over his face, then fled the sandwich shop with in an undisclosed amount of cash and headed northbound, police said.

No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

The suspect is described as about 40-years-old and 6-foot-2 with an average build, police said. 

A man matching the suspect’s description also robbed the same Subway shop about 6 p.m. on Sept. 15, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is urged to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers, 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Joseph Magistro was arraigned on Tuesday in First Hate crime charges for man accused of threatening neighbors
President Donald Trump with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 1600: Nobody's off the hook in phone 'transcript'
Nassau police investigate a shooting in Oceanside on Fatal police shooting of man with sword was justified, cops say
Long Islander Nicole Anthony is a finalist on Will LI's Nicole Anthony win 'Big Brother'?
Suffolk County police Marine Bureau based at Great Police find missing boater's body in Great South Bay
Shirley's Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge. Sewage system, new bridge coming to Shirley
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search