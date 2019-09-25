A masked gunman who robbed a Subway sandwich shop Monday in Franklin Square is also suspected of holding up the same eatery eight days earlier, Nassau County police said.

During Monday’s 8:10 p.m. robbery at the store at 679 Franklin Ave., the suspect pointed a small dark handgun at a female customer and pushed her before ordering her to move to the rear of the shop, police said. He then demanded a 21-year-old employee open the cash register, police said.

The suspect, who was wearing gloves, a black brimmed hat and a stocking over his face, then fled the sandwich shop with in an undisclosed amount of cash and headed northbound, police said.

No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

The suspect is described as about 40-years-old and 6-foot-2 with an average build, police said.

A man matching the suspect’s description also robbed the same Subway shop about 6 p.m. on Sept. 15, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is urged to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers, 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.