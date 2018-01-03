TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 21° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 21° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Report: Hair dryer on frozen pipe starts fire, burning woman

Long Beach Fire Department said it took burn victim to hospital.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A woman who tried to thaw frozen pipes in her home in East Atlantic Beach suffered burns after the dryer ignited a fire, according to a report.

The Long Beach Fire Department said it responded to a fire in the home on Trenton Avenue at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday and took a burn victim to the hospital.

The woman had attempted to thaw a frozen pipe by putting a hair dryer in the cabinet under the kitchen sink, News 12 Long Island reported, quoting fire officials.

The woman closed the cabinet door, and when she opened the door about 45 minutes later she was hit with flames, News 12 said.

The Long Beach Fire Department said there was smoke and flames coming from the first floor windows in the rear of the home, which is just across the Long Beach City line and in the hamlet of East Atlantic Beach.

Fire officials told News 12 the woman had burns to the front of her body and was lucky to be alive.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Shameq Sullins, 16, left, was charged Tuesday, Jan. Teen accused in Christmas murder ordered held in jail
Commuters wait for a westbound train at the LIRR: Service disrupted by third rail damage
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump 1600: Trump complains Justice isn’t serving up his foes
Jack Flatley, 19, of Rockville Centre, left, and NWS: 6-10" of snow likely in Suffolk; 3-6" in Nassau
Children's music star Laurie Berkner will perform at Can’t-miss January events for kids on LI
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks before swearing What to look for in the State of the State speech
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE