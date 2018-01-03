A woman who tried to thaw frozen pipes in her home in East Atlantic Beach suffered burns after the dryer ignited a fire, according to a report.

The Long Beach Fire Department said it responded to a fire in the home on Trenton Avenue at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday and took a burn victim to the hospital.

The woman had attempted to thaw a frozen pipe by putting a hair dryer in the cabinet under the kitchen sink, News 12 Long Island reported, quoting fire officials.

The woman closed the cabinet door, and when she opened the door about 45 minutes later she was hit with flames, News 12 said.

The Long Beach Fire Department said there was smoke and flames coming from the first floor windows in the rear of the home, which is just across the Long Beach City line and in the hamlet of East Atlantic Beach.

Fire officials told News 12 the woman had burns to the front of her body and was lucky to be alive.

