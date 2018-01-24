Timeline of Harendra Singh’s ties to Edward Mangano, John Venditto:

January 2010 to February 2015: Prosecutors said Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto engage in a scheme to solicit bribes from a restaurateur, identified as Harendra Singh.

April 2010 to August 2014: Prosecutors said Linda Mangano, the county executive’s wife, gets paid...