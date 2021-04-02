Yearling harp seal rescued from Point Lookout in 'critical shape,' rescuers say

Just call them — Seal Team Six.

A critically injured female yearling harp seal was safely moved from a Point Lookout beach to a marine rescue facility in Riverhead Friday morning, with the help of three Nassau County Police officers with its Marine Bureau 6 unit, authorities said.

A concerned citizen at 7:45 a.m. approached the Marine Bureau officers and alerted them that "there was an injured seal on the beach at Point Lookout Town Park," police said in a statement.

"The seal appeared to be a young pup and had suffered an injury on its side," cops said.

An employee with the New York Marine Rescue Center in Riverhead was then dispatched to the beach, officials said.

The Marine Bureau officers, only identified by their last names — Kannengeiser, Sanford and Shahinian — then helped a member of the rescue center "in safely securing the seal pup in a transportation crate," police said.

Maxine Montello, rescue program director with the rescue center, said in an email Friday the yearling harp seal "was in critical shape" when it was rushed to the Riverhead facility.

"The animal was severely dehydrated, and underweight. In addition, the animal may have been eating sand which is a stress response often correlated to when people approach the animal too closely. This can be life threatening to these species," Montello said.

The seal’s long-term prognosis was not immediately available Friday afternoon.