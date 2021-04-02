TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Yearling harp seal rescued from Point Lookout in 'critical shape,' rescuers say

Maxine Montello, the Program Director at the NY

Maxine Montello, the Program Director at the NY Marine Rescue Center in Riverhead, stands in their seal rescue area behind the Riverhead Aquarium, June 19, 2020. Credit: Linda Rosier

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Just call them — Seal Team Six.

A critically injured female yearling harp seal was safely moved from a Point Lookout beach to a marine rescue facility in Riverhead Friday morning, with the help of three Nassau County Police officers with its Marine Bureau 6 unit, authorities said.

A concerned citizen at 7:45 a.m. approached the Marine Bureau officers and alerted them that "there was an injured seal on the beach at Point Lookout Town Park," police said in a statement.

"The seal appeared to be a young pup and had suffered an injury on its side," cops said.

An employee with the New York Marine Rescue Center in Riverhead was then dispatched to the beach, officials said.

The Marine Bureau officers, only identified by their last names — Kannengeiser, Sanford and Shahinian — then helped a member of the rescue center "in safely securing the seal pup in a transportation crate," police said.

Maxine Montello, rescue program director with the rescue center, said in an email Friday the yearling harp seal "was in critical shape" when it was rushed to the Riverhead facility.

"The animal was severely dehydrated, and underweight. In addition, the animal may have been eating sand which is a stress response often correlated to when people approach the animal too closely. This can be life threatening to these species," Montello said.

The seal’s long-term prognosis was not immediately available Friday afternoon.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers police news and general assignments. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Nassau top stories

Andrea Reimond-nee, of Amityville, gets a COVID-19 shot State: COVID-19 cases stagnant despite vaccination push
Photo from the scene of the collapse on LI contractor fined $135,000 for deadly 2020 trench collapse
New York State Attorney General Letitia James, on Company donating eggs to settle price-gouging suit
Kayli Zhang, 6, of Garden City, clutches both Nassau vigil touts a message of love to fight hate
A total of 233,754 vaccine doses have been Record 1.4 million COVID-19 shots given in week, Cuomo says
Academy Charter School in Hempstead Village houses students Charter school sues Hempstead Village over apartment project
Didn’t find what you were looking for?