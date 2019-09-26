A fire erupted at the Harvest Diner in Westbury shortly before dawn Thursday morning, Nassau police said.

The blaze, at 841 Old Country Road, was reported at 4:51 a.m., a police spokesman said.

Old Country Road is closed in both directions from Marathon Avenue to Fieldson Street, Nassau County Traffic Management tweeted.

The diner, according to its web site, opened in 1980 and was recently renovated.

No further details were immediately available.