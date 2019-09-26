TODAY'S PAPER
Fire breaks out in Harvest Diner in Westbury, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A fire erupted at the Harvest Diner in Westbury shortly before dawn Thursday morning, Nassau police said.

The blaze, at 841 Old Country Road, was reported at 4:51 a.m., a police spokesman said.

Old Country Road is closed in both directions from Marathon Avenue to Fieldson Street, Nassau County Traffic Management tweeted.

The diner, according to its web site, opened in 1980 and was recently renovated.

No further details were immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

