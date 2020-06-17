Freed bird! Cops rescue hawk stuck in truck bumper

A young red-tailed hawk owes its life to a couple of alert Nassau County Police Marine Bureau officers who spotted the bird stuck to the front of a truck Wednesday and rescued it.

The officers were headed to work at about 6:20 a.m., police said, when they saw the bird fighting to free itself from the bumper of a black Dodge Ram 1500 parked near the intersection of Merrick Road and Buffalo Avenue in Freeport.

The two officers stopped, freed the bird, and took it with them to Marine Bureau headquarters at Bay Park in East Rockaway.

The two then notified Volunteers for Wildlife in Locust Valley, who came to the base and brought the hawk back to their wildlife center for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Police said that during the rescue, the driver returned to the truck but had been unaware of the bird strike.