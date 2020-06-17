TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
76° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Freed bird! Cops rescue hawk stuck in truck bumper

A red-tailed hawk was stuck in a truck's

A red-tailed hawk was stuck in a truck's bumper in Freeport.   Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A young red-tailed hawk owes its life to a couple of alert Nassau County Police Marine Bureau officers who spotted the bird stuck to the front of a truck Wednesday and rescued it.

The officers were headed to work at about 6:20 a.m., police said, when they saw the bird fighting to free itself from the bumper of a black Dodge Ram 1500 parked near the intersection of Merrick Road and Buffalo Avenue in Freeport.

The two officers stopped, freed the bird, and took it with them to Marine Bureau headquarters at Bay Park in East Rockaway.

The two then notified Volunteers for Wildlife in Locust Valley, who came to the base and brought the hawk back to their wildlife center for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Police said that during the rescue, the driver returned to the truck but had been unaware of the bird strike.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Mike DelGuidice and his band, Big Shot, are Big Shot set to rock Point Lookout with drive-in concert
"New York has climbed the mountain," declared Gov. Cuomo: LI, NYC entering next phases; NY 'has climbed the mountain'
Suffolk County legislator Jason Richberg, center, uses hand Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo celebrated Monday Cuomo: NY went from 'worst' to 'best' in coronavirus fight
Thomas Valva in an undated photo. Thomas Valva's mother files $200M lawsuit in son's death 
A general view outside of NYCB Live's Nassau Nassau Coliseum shutting down as operator seeks investors
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search