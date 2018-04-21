Nassau police officers revive man who had heart attack
Nassau County police officers revived a man who had gone into cardiac arrest, authorities said Saturday.
The victim, a 64-year-old man, was a passenger in a vehicle that stopped outside the Fourth Precinct station house on Broadway in Hewlett at 3:46 p.m. Friday, police said.
Officer Anthony Albanese and Sgt. James Crawford used the department’s automated external defibrillator and administered a single shock, which helped the victim regain his pulse and start breathing on his own, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he was conscious and alert, police said. He was admitted for further evaluation, police said.
