Nassau police officers revive man who had heart attack

By Mark Morales mark.morales@newsday.com @markmorales51
Nassau County police officers revived a man who had gone into cardiac arrest, authorities said Saturday.

The victim, a 64-year-old man, was a passenger in a vehicle that stopped outside the Fourth Precinct station house on Broadway in Hewlett at 3:46 p.m. Friday, police said.

Officer Anthony Albanese and Sgt. James Crawford used the department’s automated external defibrillator and administered a single shock, which helped the victim regain his pulse and start breathing on his own, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was conscious and alert, police said. He was admitted for further evaluation, police said.

