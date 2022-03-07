The Village of Hempstead's water distribution system has fallen into disrepair, putting its water quality and the safety of residents, businesses and first responders at risk, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said as he announced a funding push to rehabilitate the aging water plant.

Schumer joined village elected officials and plant management Monday as he detailed plans to potentially allocate $3.2 million in the upcoming federal budget for improvements and repairs to the water system.

"The village's entire water distribution system needs serious upgrades to continue ensuring adequate water supply, quality and treatment," Schumer said during a news conference at the Clinton Street plant. "The drip, drip, drip of longtime disrepair, due to such high costs at this plant and throughout the village water system, has compromised water quality, distribution and supply in the Village of Hempstead for far too long."

Infrastructure at the plant, and throughout the system, is deteriorating, officials said.

Deputy Village Mayor Jeffrey Daniels said several pipes are now leaking. Multiple water main breaks have affected water quality and fire flow availability has become inadequate, limiting the availability of the village fire department to battle blazes.

"There are normal leaks from wear and tear in the distribution system," Daniels said. "We monitor them and try to put them into normal, recurring capital plan. And this really gives us a boost to move it forward."

Village officials said, due to the plant's age and damage, the current amount of water coming through daily, 12.62 million gallons, is straining the system, even though the plant is designed to handle 14.94 gallons per day — a figure that does not account for fire flow rating. To meet the projected demand over the next 15 years, an overall additional capacity of 2.70 millions of gallons daily must be added to the system, Schumer said

Get the Nassau news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The proposed project would include improvements to the treatment plant and the replacement of aging water mains on Lent and Burr avenues, Washington and Main streets and Kallum Place.

In January 2021, the Hempstead Village Board approved a sweeping study of Hempstead's water and century-old sewage system, arguing the move was essential to determine what repairs are needed to accommodate future development in the near 60,000-person village.

The total cost for phases 1 and 2 of the project would be about $10 million, Schumer said. While the federal funds would cover nearly a third of the cost, the remaining $6.8 million would come from taxpayers, state grants or from funds set aside in a downtown community benefits agreement, Daniels said.

"We're not just here to fix the leaks but to make the entire water system work for the long haul," Schumer said. "And ensure this water has the crystal-clear quality and supply needed for those that drink it, to support businesses of it and those who might fight fires using it."