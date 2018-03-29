The Town of Hempstead is seeking a qualified animal trainer and rescuer to work with dogs with “extreme behavior issues,” according to town documents.

The town released a request for proposals on March 23 and the deadline is April 20, according to a copy of the RFP posted on the town’s website.

“The Town of Hempstead seeks additions to our behavior team to support our goal of finding homes for animals with extreme social challenges,” Mike Fricchione, the town supervisor’s spokesman, said in a statement Thursday.

The RFP for the extreme behavior candidate is for a one-year contract where the bidder would “provide a sanctuary and/or rehabilitation center capable of housing canines with extreme behavioral issues with a safe environment for permanent placement,” the RFP stated.

The town is also seeking grants “to supplement the shelter’s behavioral enrichment and adoption programs so that as many animals as possible receive a second chance at finding a forever-home,” Fricchione said.

The RFP is the latest in recent weeks to be issued by the town and is part of several changes at the Wantagh animal shelter. Supervisor Laura Gillen previously put out an RFP that could lead to privatizing part of the shelter and the town’s animal control services.

Gillen has also moved to install additional security cameras at the shelter, a move the Civil Service Employees Association Local 880 has questioned.