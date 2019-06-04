Town animal shelter criticized in county audit

The Nassau County comptroller is recommending the Hempstead Town Animal Shelter make financial reforms after an audit found charitable donations were not separately maintained.

Comptroller Jack Schnirman also recommended the town conduct an operational audit following complaints and allegations from residents regarding purchasing, staffing and care of animals at the shelter.

Schnirman is scheduled to discuss the audit in more detail at a news conference this morning.

The audit found the town’s “Tails of Hope” charity took private funding to provide for animal care, but the funds were not separately maintained and included in the town’s operating budget.

The audit also found that $3.1 million in personnel costs in 2015 accounted for 83 percent of the shelter’s $3.77 million in operating expenses.

Expenses soared to $4.25 million in 2017, exceeding the budget by $428,893. The shelter also held $1 million in contracted services, including $184,000 in legal expenses related to various lawsuits by former shelter employees, volunteers and animal rights activists.

“The risk of waste, fraud and abuse was increased by improper preparation and review of overtime slips,” the audit states, finding that overtime slips did not always match attendance records.

Town officials told auditors many improvements have been made to reduce overtime, according to the audit.