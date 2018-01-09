The Village of Hempstead has launched a new website dedicated to its 375th anniversary and has planned events to commemorate the village’s history throughout 2018, according to a news release.

The village was founded on Dec. 13, 1643, when Tackapousha, leader of the Marsapeag tribe, gave British settlers the use of 64,000 acres in what is now considered sections of the towns of Hempstead, North Hempstead and Oyster Bay, according to village historian Reine Bethany.

The British settlers later built a meeting house near a big pond where their cattle could drink, at what’s now Fulton and Franklin avenues in the village, Bethany has said. Historians think the name “Hempstead” could come from Hemel Hempstead in England or Heemstede in the Netherlands.

Bethany is writing an “Images of America” history book about the village. It is to be published by Arcadia Publishing in March.

Sedgwick Easley, pastor of the Union Baptist Church in Hempstead and a secretary to the village fire department, is heading a committee that will plan the 375th anniversary events, such as an honorary street renaming in February, a signing for Bethany’s book in March and a historical walking tour in April, the release stated.

The website includes additional details on other upcoming events, as well as a historical timeline of the village.

The new website is hempstead375.com.