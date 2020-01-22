TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
34° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Officials: Carbon monoxide forces evacuation of Hempstead apartments

Officials at the apartment building at 545 Fulton

Officials at the apartment building at 545 Fulton Ave. in Hempstead.   Credit: Lou Minutoli

By John Valenti and John Asbury john.valenti@newsday.com, john.asbury@newsday.com
Print

Dangerous carbon monoxide levels and the use of illegal space heaters forced the evacuation of almost 100 residents from a Hempstead apartment building out into the frigid January weather Wednesday, Hempstead Village officials said.

Police, firefighters, ambulance crews and the American Red Cross all responded to the scene at 545 Fulton Ave., and officials said at least nine residents were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

The incident was first reported around 8:30 a.m., as the temperature hovered around 32 degrees, Nassau County police said.

Officials and a Red Cross spokesman said residents forced from the building were being taken to the Kennedy Memorial Park Senior Center on Greenwich Street, where they will be provided food and temporary shelter until emergency housing needs can be determined. 

Real estate records show the four-story building, including basement, has 10 one-bedroom units and five studio apartments, as well as an eight-car garage.

Hempstead Village officials said the building was evacuated after the discovery of "spiked levels of dangerous carbon monoxide and over a dozen illegal heating units."

A news conference to discuss additional details is scheduled for noon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti and John Asbury john.valenti@newsday.com, john.asbury@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Edward Robinson, 35, of Wards Island, is to Cops: Serial shoplifter on parole for rape arrested for stealing allergy medication
The Life Storage Inc. facility in Hicksville, seen Life Storage gets OK to cut job without losing tax break
Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci has filed a Court date set for harassment case against Huntington supervisor
The Waldorf School of Garden City received a High schoolers get life lesson from LI Nets players
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announces a "Common-Sense Curran announces push for 'common sense' changes to bail law
Pictured is an aerial view of the current MTA panel approves funds for LIRR projects at Belmont, Penn
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search