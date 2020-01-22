Officials: Carbon monoxide forces evacuation of Hempstead apartments

Dangerous carbon monoxide levels and the use of illegal space heaters forced the evacuation of almost 100 residents from a Hempstead apartment building out into the frigid January weather Wednesday, Hempstead Village officials said.

Police, firefighters, ambulance crews and the American Red Cross all responded to the scene at 545 Fulton Ave., and officials said at least nine residents were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

The incident was first reported around 8:30 a.m., as the temperature hovered around 32 degrees, Nassau County police said.

Officials and a Red Cross spokesman said residents forced from the building were being taken to the Kennedy Memorial Park Senior Center on Greenwich Street, where they will be provided food and temporary shelter until emergency housing needs can be determined.

Real estate records show the four-story building, including basement, has 10 one-bedroom units and five studio apartments, as well as an eight-car garage.

Hempstead Village officials said the building was evacuated after the discovery of "spiked levels of dangerous carbon monoxide and over a dozen illegal heating units."

A news conference to discuss additional details is scheduled for noon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.