Hempstead Town Board members are planning to vote Tuesday on appointing Thomas Muscarella to former Councilman Edward Ambrosino’s seat.

Republican board members submitted an agenda item proposing Muscarella fill the council seat through the end of the year. Ambrosino, who represented the town's 2nd District, was convicted last week of tax evasion and resigned.

Muscarella, 59, of Garden City, is vice president of the Plainview-based Archer Associates Insurance. Muscarella is from a political family: One brother, Joseph Muscarella, is an Oyster Bay Town councilman; another brother, Vincent Muscarella, is a Nassau County legislator.

Muscarella was nominated by Nassau Republicans to run for Ambrosino’s seat against Tom Tweedy of Floral Park, who is a Republican running on the Democratic line. The 2nd District includes Bellerose Terrace, Floral Park, Garden City, New Hyde Park, Salisbury, South Floral Park, Stewart Manor, and portions of Bellerose, East Meadow, Elmont, Franklin Square, Hempstead, Uniondale and West Hempstead.

Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen has called for a special election to fill the vacant seat. She said the appointment would give Muscarella an eight-month advantage as an incumbent before running for a full term. She asked board members last week in lieu of a special election to make an appointment of a council member not running for office in November.

The five current Republicans on the board were initially appointed to their seats before eventually running for election. Gillen and Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby joined the board after first winning elections.

“This proposal is unquestionably a move to unfairly influence the outcome of the November election. It grants unearned incumbency to the Republican machine’s declared candidate and disenfranchises every resident in the district from choosing their own representative,” Gillen said.

The board's Republican majority say they do not want an empty seat.

“State law provides for appointments so that town board seats are not left vacant and residents remain represented," the board members said in a statement. "The cost of a special election would be prohibitive, especially in this case where there will be an election for the seat in November."