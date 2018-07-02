TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead gets new boat for bay constables during busiest time on waterways

The boat, formerly used by the U.S. Coast Guard, is able to go into shallower waters than the rest of the fleet, which will aid enforcement of boating laws, officials said.

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com
Town of Hempstead officials are to christen a boat for the bay constables on Monday at West Marina in Point Lookout and announce additional waterway patrols and enforcement for the July 4 holiday week.

The boat was recently acquired from the U.S. Coast Guard, according to a news release.

The additional enforcement along the South Shore is in response to the busiest time of year for boating, with increased holiday traffic in the waterways, the release stated.

The boat was purchased from U.S. Coast Guard surplus and picked up by the town in Illinois, town officials said. It had been previously used on Lake Michigan.

It becomes the town’s most high-tech boat and can go into shallower waters than the rest of the fleet, which is important to help boats that run aground, officials said.

