The Hempstead Town Board is to vote Tuesday to rescind the hiring of individual law firms to represent town board members in a lawsuit brought against them by Supervisor Laura Gillen.

Gillen, seeking to undo personnel changes and a no-layoff union clause, filed a lawsuit in April against the town board, its members individually, former Supervisor Anthony Santino, the town's Civil Service Commission and its members, and the town's union. In May, after they protested, Gillen amended the lawsuit so that it would not name town board members individually, or the Civil Service Commission members.

The board members had already hired law firms before the lawsuit was changed. Councilman Bruce Blakeman had opted to represent himself. Tuesday's legislation, if approved, would rescind those hirings. It was not immediately clear if any of the firms have already been paid.

The board voted 6-0 on June 19 to hire the Garden City-based law firm of Rosenberg, Calica & Birney LLP to represent the group as a whole. Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney was absent and did not vote. The firm's rates are to be $550 per hour for partners and $375 per hour for associates. The bills will be paid through the town's general fund for undistributed fees and services, according to the legislation.

Bee, Ready, Fishbein, Hatter & Donovan LLP of Mineola represents Santino and the Lake Success firm Abrams Fensterman was hired for Gillen. Both firms are to be paid $975 a day for trial work and $225 an hour for nontrial work.

Eight taxpayers are also listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, but their legal costs are not being covered by the town.

Gillen has said the no-layoff clause could prevent her from balancing the town's budget during a fiscal emergency. It was approved on Dec. 12 during Santino's final meeting as supervisor by a 4-3 vote. Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby, Blakeman and King Sweeney voted against it.

The board also approved 192 personnel moves during that meeting, with Blakeman and Goosby voting against them. Gillen had said the moves added more than $2 million in salary costs for the town.