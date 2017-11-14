The Hempstead Town Board, in its first public meeting after an election that will bring in the town’s first Democratic supervisor in more than a century, voted Tuesday to accept grant money for a controversial Merrick playground, but would not add measures for a transition team and open records revisions to its agenda.

Board members voted 5-0 to accept a $75,000 grant from Nassau County to add playground equipment to the 2.9-acre undeveloped green space next to homes along Wynsum Avenue and Illona Lane in south Merrick.

Republican Supervisor Anthony Santino, who lost his seat last week in the election, and senior councilwoman Dorothy Goosby, a Democrat who was re-elected, abstained.

The board had voted 4-2 last month to table the vote, with Republican council members Erin King Sweeney and Bruce Blakeman voting against tabling it.

While Santino had requested the funding for the project in 2016, Santino last month urged the project be paused to allow residents to seek a compromise. Some residents had expressed concern about the potential for traffic and noise from the playground.

But community organizer Jay Rogoff, who raised money for the playground, said on Tuesday he believed the vote on accepting the grant money had been hampered due to an ongoing feud between Santino and King Sweeney. The park is in King Sweeney’s district.

“This was all about politics. It’s amazing it took this long as it did to get a children’s playground built,” Rogoff said.

King Sweeney said she did not want to discuss the process leading up to the vote, but praised the board for finally approving funding.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It feels good. The community worked hard to get this done. It was a classic grass roots effort,” King Sweeney said. “At the end of the day, I’m just looking forward.”

Also on Tuesday, Blakeman and King Sweeney proposed adding emergency legislation to the agenda, but both measures failed to gain enough votes to be added.

Blakeman suggested allocating $100,000 from the town’s postal budget toward a transition team for Democratic supervisor-elect Laura Gillen.

And King Sweeney proposed changes to the town’s open records law following a recent controversy over political letters sent to families participating in Camp Anchor, the town’s special-needs program.

The board voted 3-3-1 on both, with Goosby abstaining, so the bills were not added to the agenda. The votes were not on the merits of the legislation.

The town board also on Tuesday voted to schedule public hearings on Dec. 12 for legislation on ethics reform, mass-mailings restrictions and the appointment of an inspector general.

Gillen, as well as King Sweeney and Blakeman, have been calling for ethics reform and an inspector general for months.

Santino proposed his own ethics reform package, which the town board passed in September, but it was later discovered to have an error in its public notice so it must be brought before the town board again for a revote.

King Sweeney proposed changing the dates of the hearings to January so Gillen, who takes office that month, could participate but that move was voted down 4-2-1, with Goosby abstaining.

The board voted 6-0-1 to schedule the public hearings for Dec. 12. Goosby again abstained.