Three Hempstead Town Board members to be sworn in Tuesday
The inauguration of incumbents D’Esposito, Dunne and Goosby will take place at a ceremony Tuesday morning at town hall.
Incumbent Hempstead Town Board members Anthony D’Esposito, Dennis Dunne Sr. and Dorothy Goosby are to be sworn in to four-year terms on Tuesday morning.
D’Esposito, a Republican, and Goosby, a Democrat who serves as the board’s senior councilwoman, won re-election on Nov. 7. Dunne, a Republican who was appointed to the town board in June to fill Gary Hudes’ seat after he retired, successfully...
