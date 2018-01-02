Incumbent Hempstead Town Board members Anthony D’Esposito, Dennis Dunne Sr. and Dorothy Goosby are to be sworn in to four-year terms on Tuesday morning.

D’Esposito, a Republican, and Goosby, a Democrat who serves as the board’s senior councilwoman, won re-election on Nov. 7. Dunne, a Republican who was appointed to the town board in June to fill Gary Hudes’ seat after he retired, successfully...