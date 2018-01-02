TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 14° Good Morning
Few Clouds 14° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Three Hempstead Town Board members to be sworn in Tuesday

The inauguration of incumbents D’Esposito, Dunne and Goosby will take place at a ceremony Tuesday morning at town hall.

By Stefanie Dazio and John Asbury stefanie.dazio@newsday.com, john.asbury@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Incumbent Hempstead Town Board members Anthony D’Esposito, Dennis Dunne Sr. and Dorothy Goosby are to be sworn in to four-year terms on Tuesday morning.

D’Esposito, a Republican, and Goosby, a Democrat who serves as the board’s senior councilwoman, won re-election on Nov. 7. Dunne, a Republican who was appointed to the town board in June to fill Gary Hudes’ seat after he retired, successfully...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A signature attraction at the children's zoo was Whatever happened to LI's Lollipop Farm?
Sunny skies are expected but high temps will Forecast: Another day of below-freezing temps
People gather at the church tower in Lindenhurst Colorful church tower shines brightly again
In this Sept. 22, 2011, file photo, choreographer NYC Ballet leader retiring amid sexual misconduct probe
Nassau Executive Laura Curran speaks after being sworn Nassau Dems say chance to lead 'feels very good'
Within neuroscience, Ben Barres was known as Transgender brain researcher dies at 63