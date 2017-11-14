Hempstead Town Board members voted Tuesday to accept grant money for a much-debated proposed playground at Wynsum Avenue Park in Merrick.

Board members voted 5-0 to accept a $75,000 grant from Nassau County to add playground equipment to the 2.9-acre undeveloped green space next to homes along Wynsum Avenue and Illona Lane in southern Merrick. Town Supervisor Anthony Santino and councilwoman Dorothy Goosby abstained.

The community group “Let’s Play 11566” had raised $25,000 for the project, and Sen. John E. Brooks (D-Seaford) also pledged $100,000 in grants to build the playground.

The playground was backed by two-thirds of neighbors in a survey, but opponents raised concerns about traffic, noise and loitering if the facility was built.

While Santino had requested the funding for the project in 2016 from Legis. Steven D. Rhoads (R-Bellmore), Santino in October urged the project be paused to allow residents to seek a compromise.

The Hempstead Town Board last month voted 4-2 to table the vote, with council members Erin King Sweeney and Bruce Blakeman voting against tabling it.