Hempstead Town supervisor to protest backyard boat proposal

Gillen says she has a petition from hundreds of residents who are opposed to restrictions on the number of boats homeowners can dock.

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen is scheduled Monday afternoon to protest legislation that would limit the number of boats that homeowners can dock at backyard boat slips.

The legislation was announced last month by Councilman Anthony D’Esposito and the subject of a public hearing at the May 22 town board meeting. The board did not vote on it then, and it is not listed on Tuesday’s agenda.

D’Esposito previously said the bill is in response to residents’ complaints of pollution and traffic, noting that some homeowners have rented out their docks and that infringes upon marinas.

His proposal restricts docks to one per single residence and the dock would limit residents to one slip per 20 feet of shoreline. An average lot would fit three slips.

Gillen is to protest the legislation at a resident’s private dock in Wantagh on Monday, according to a news release. She will unveil a petition with more than 500 signatures opposing the bill.

Stefanie Dazio covers the Town of Hempstead, the country’s largest township, as well as breaking news for Newsday.

