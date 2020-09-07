TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: 16-year-old Hempstead boy facing charges in August killing

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A 16-year-old Hempstead boy faces charges in the fatal shooting of a Melville man found in Westbury last month.

The teenager, whose identity was not released, was arrested in connection with the Aug. 16 shooting death of Alexis Gonzales-Sanchez, Nassau police said Monday.

The suspect will be charged and arraigned in Youth Court, police said.

Responding officers found 27-year-old Gonzalez-Sanchez shortly after 1 a.m. in a parking lot at 445 Union Ave. with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

At the time, police said the parking lot was near a house party but they did not say whether the fatal shooting had any connection.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

