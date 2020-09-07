A 16-year-old Hempstead boy faces charges in the fatal shooting of a Melville man found in Westbury last month.

The teenager, whose identity was not released, was arrested in connection with the Aug. 16 shooting death of Alexis Gonzales-Sanchez, Nassau police said Monday.

The suspect will be charged and arraigned in Youth Court, police said.

Responding officers found 27-year-old Gonzalez-Sanchez shortly after 1 a.m. in a parking lot at 445 Union Ave. with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

At the time, police said the parking lot was near a house party but they did not say whether the fatal shooting had any connection.