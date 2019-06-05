Hempstead Town to review complaints of brown water

A new Hempstead Town committee will review complaints of brown or discolored water coming out of household faucets, Supervisor Laura Gillen said.

Gillen sent a letter to New York American Water president Lynda DiMenna last month, citing resident photographs of black water in baths and sinks in the Lynbrook water district, which covers parts of the South Shore and Five Towns communities.

American Water officials, who will serve on the committee, said the brown discoloration is caused by higher levels of iron from aging water mains and corrosive pipes that will eventually be replaced. The water is safe to use and drink, they said.

The new task force will identify areas with discolored water and increase response by American Water to fix tap issues, Gillen said.

The group will also share customer concerns and report on what steps American Water is taking to improve water quality. Gillen said she plans to appoint a dozen affected residents to the committee.

“I am glad that residents will have a direct pipeline to New York American Water officials to get the information they need and provide feedback on the problems they are facing,” Gillen said in a statement. “Many ratepayers have been disgusted by bathtubs filled with brown water and the feeling that their concerns have been ignored. This will help customers hold New York American Water’s feet to the fire and lead to quicker and more sustainable solutions.”