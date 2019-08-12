Two New York State Senate committees have asked New York's Department of State to investigate the Town of Hempstead Building Department over its response to property damage caused by superstorm Sandy, state and town officials said Monday.

The Senate's investigations and housing committees "strongly encourage the Department of State to formally and fully investigate the Hempstead Building Department and consider further intervention, including, but not limited to, the placement of a state monitor," according to an Aug. 5 Senate report provided by the office of Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford).

Brooks and Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, who has sought unsuccessfully for more than a year to hire outside auditors of the department, praised the committees' recommendation at a news conference Monday.

"The continued inaction on behalf of the building department despite my multiple directives to proactively alert homeowners that still have no clue if they are living in a substantially damaged home has left us no other choice but to hand this department over to the state," Gillen said.

After the storm, the department classified many houses in the town as substantially damaged, a designation requiring residents to carry out costly repairs, including elevating their homes in some cases. But many homeowners were unaware of the designations until years later when they sought unrelated building permits, officials have said.

"The next storm is out there," Brooks said. "We've got to get this done."

The state department did not immediately respond to a question about whether it will comply with the committees' request and investigate the town department.