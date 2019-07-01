Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen and Sen. John Brooks said Monday they will call for a New York State review of alleged corruption and a lack of transparency in the town building department if the town board does not approve a proposed audit.

The board is to vote Tuesday on awarding a $330,000 audit contract to Ernst & Young, a professional services company that has an office in Manhattan. The Republican-controlled town board in February voted 5-1 to table a similar measure, despite the objections of Gillen, a Democrat.

"Residents deserve total transparency in our building department," Gillen said at Monday news conference. "What is the town council so worried about? What do they not want you to see?"

Brooks (D-Seaford) said he would "prefer to see this resolved locally," but will call for the state to intervene if the board does not approve the audit.

That intervention might take the form of state senate committee hearings, the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the town agency or a review by the state comptroller or attorney general, Brooks said.