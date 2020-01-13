A male suspect broke into three businesses in Hempstead Monday and stole cash registers, Nassau County police said.

The suspect threw rocks through the front doors of the businesses and then stole cash registers containing an undisclosed amount of money.

Officials said the suspect broke into the following businesses: Magic Car Wash & Lube, 182 Henry St.; Perlas Restaurant, 140 Front St., and El Tucanoso Bar Restaurant at 5 Front St.

Detectives with the department’s Third Precinct are investigating, police said. Police urge anyone with information to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.