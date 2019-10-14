TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
SEARCH
57° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Hempstead's Gillen outraises challenger in supervisor race

Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, left, and Hempstead Receiver

Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, left, and Hempstead Receiver of Taxes Don Clavin, right, will face off in November. Photo Credit: James Escher

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen has outraised her challenger Don Clavin, the town receiver of taxes, holding a campaign war chest of $606,000 to Clavin’s $141,000 with a month remaining before the Nov. 5 election.

Gillen raised $239,624 since the last July reporting period, while Clavin raised $176,587 during that same time frame.

Gillen is seeking her second term as the Democratic supervisor. Clavin, a Republican, is challenging her after serving as town tax receiver for the past 18 years.

Gillen's campaign finance reports filed to the state Board of Elections detail $18,000 donated by developer Philip Pilevsky, $5,000 from former White House communications director and Manhasset resident Anthony Scaramucci, and a $10,000 donation from the campaign of Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City). Gillen also took in more than $50,000 from labor unions.

Clavin released his campaign filing last week after Gillen’s campaign filed an ethics complaint that Clavin missed the filing deadline for the 32-day pre-general election report.

Clavin raised $77,000 from individual donors and also took in nearly $2,000 from police unions, $2,000 from Town Clerk candidate Kate Murray’s campaign and $1,000 from the campaign of Assemb. Missy Miller (R-Atlantic Beach). Clavin received a transfer of $45,000 at the end of September from the Nassau County Republican Committee.

Libertarian supervisor candidate Diane Madden did not file a campaign finance report.

In other races, Hempstead GOP Councilman Bruce Blakeman raised nearly $45,000 since July, while his Democratic challenger, Shari James, raised $17,000 for a total of $23,000 heading into the election.

Republican Councilman Thomas Muscarella, who was appointed in April following the tax evasion conviction of Edward Ambrosino, raised $1,100 since July and has nearly $17,000 in his campaign fund.

His challenger, Republican Tom Tweedy, who is running on the Democratic line, raised $12,000 since July and has $19,000 a month before the election.

Democrat Lora Webster  raised $7,800 in her run for the town’s Fifth District seat, which was vacated by Erin King Sweeney. Republican Christopher Carinicqcq, nominated last month, did not file a campaign disclosure.

King Sweeney refunded $10,600 in donations last month following her resignation from the board to move to North Carolina. She still has $12,700 in her campaign fund.

Hempstead Town Clerk Sylvia Cabana, a Democrat, raised $15,300 since July, bringing her campaign total to more than $34,000. Murray, the former town supervisor, raised $45,500, pushing her pre-election tally to $57,000.

In the race for receiver of taxes, Democrat Chandra M. Ortiz  raised $1,790 since July and has a fund totaling $16,882 in her race against Republican Jeanine Driscoll, who raised $1,475 since July and has a total of $12,713 for the open seat vacated by Clavin.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Gloria Cassell is growing cotton at the Roosevelt Cotton grows in Roosevelt Community Garden
The library inside a Sands Point home listed $9.99M Sands Point home linked to Underground Railroad
Ward Melville High School student Preeti Kota, 16, Students helping homeless, one toothbrush at a time
Tim, played by Paul Valentino, in a scene LI producers talk short film 'Fragile White Boy'
People stroll downtown Patchogue, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Patchogue named a top place to live in the country
Plans call for 1.5 miles of pipe to Officials: Kings Park sewer project will benefit all
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search