Hempstead's Gillen outraises challenger in supervisor race

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen has outraised her challenger Don Clavin, the town receiver of taxes, holding a campaign war chest of $606,000 to Clavin’s $141,000 with a month remaining before the Nov. 5 election.

Gillen raised $239,624 since the last July reporting period, while Clavin raised $176,587 during that same time frame.

Gillen is seeking her second term as the Democratic supervisor. Clavin, a Republican, is challenging her after serving as town tax receiver for the past 18 years.

Gillen's campaign finance reports filed to the state Board of Elections detail $18,000 donated by developer Philip Pilevsky, $5,000 from former White House communications director and Manhasset resident Anthony Scaramucci, and a $10,000 donation from the campaign of Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City). Gillen also took in more than $50,000 from labor unions.

Clavin released his campaign filing last week after Gillen’s campaign filed an ethics complaint that Clavin missed the filing deadline for the 32-day pre-general election report.

Clavin raised $77,000 from individual donors and also took in nearly $2,000 from police unions, $2,000 from Town Clerk candidate Kate Murray’s campaign and $1,000 from the campaign of Assemb. Missy Miller (R-Atlantic Beach). Clavin received a transfer of $45,000 at the end of September from the Nassau County Republican Committee.

Libertarian supervisor candidate Diane Madden did not file a campaign finance report.

In other races, Hempstead GOP Councilman Bruce Blakeman raised nearly $45,000 since July, while his Democratic challenger, Shari James, raised $17,000 for a total of $23,000 heading into the election.

Republican Councilman Thomas Muscarella, who was appointed in April following the tax evasion conviction of Edward Ambrosino, raised $1,100 since July and has nearly $17,000 in his campaign fund.

His challenger, Republican Tom Tweedy, who is running on the Democratic line, raised $12,000 since July and has $19,000 a month before the election.

Democrat Lora Webster raised $7,800 in her run for the town’s Fifth District seat, which was vacated by Erin King Sweeney. Republican Christopher Carinicqcq, nominated last month, did not file a campaign disclosure.

King Sweeney refunded $10,600 in donations last month following her resignation from the board to move to North Carolina. She still has $12,700 in her campaign fund.

Hempstead Town Clerk Sylvia Cabana, a Democrat, raised $15,300 since July, bringing her campaign total to more than $34,000. Murray, the former town supervisor, raised $45,500, pushing her pre-election tally to $57,000.

In the race for receiver of taxes, Democrat Chandra M. Ortiz raised $1,790 since July and has a fund totaling $16,882 in her race against Republican Jeanine Driscoll, who raised $1,475 since July and has a total of $12,713 for the open seat vacated by Clavin.