Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen has released a five-year capital spending plan that includes the construction of a 311 emergency communications center and the rehabilitation of a water quality lab.

“Multiyear planning allows us to make timely improvements and upgrades, which extend the life of our critical assets and reduces the need for emergency spending,” Gillen wrote, touting the plan as a “roadmap for taking care of the Town’s assets.”

Gillen is proposing construction of a $282,000 emergency communications center in an existing town building in Hempstead Village that would act as a 311 hub, as well as improvements to a Department of Conservation and Waterways water quality lab, upgrades to parks facilities such as in Elmont and Lakeview and renovations to roadways and storm drain systems.

The Conservation and Waterways lab has “fallen into disrepair” after superstorm Sandy and it will be used for residents and commercial and recreational fishermen for water quality analysis, the plan stated.

The 311 center would be available for daily and emergency situations. North Hempstead has a 311 call center.

The plan earmarks about $160 million for highway capital spending over the next five years and have targeted streets in Lakeview, Roosevelt, Uniondale, West Hempstead, Bellerose Terrace, Elmont, Westbury, Franklin Square, South Valley Stream, Hewlett, Oceanside, Baldwin, Bellmore, Seaford, East Meadow, Levittown, Merrick, North Bellmore, North Merrick and Wantagh for improvements over the next year.

Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney, the board’s majority leader, said Wednesday she needed to review the plan because she did not receive any prior communication from Gillen’s office about it.

“If there’s a way to save the Town of Hempstead money or operate more efficiently, I wholeheartedly support that,” she said. “This is all new to me because there was no dialogue about it at all.”