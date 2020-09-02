TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead changes reopening date to Sept. 14, to start hybrid plan Sept. 21

Hempstead interim Superintendent Regina Armstrong said the delayed

Hempstead interim Superintendent Regina Armstrong said the delayed reopening start date is "due to the amount of work expected of teachers to ensure they prepared for the challenges of hybrid and remote learning." Credit: Chris Ware

By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com
Hempstead school officials on Wednesday said the start of student instruction would be moved from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14, after the local teachers union complained that schools were inadequately equipped to protect against the spread of COVID-19 infection.

In another switch, the district's interim superintendent, Regina Armstrong, said all instruction initially would be delivered remotely, with students learning at home. The district's original reopening plan called for starting with alternating days of in-school and at-home instruction.

On Sept. 21, Hempstead will proceed with its original "hybrid" plan involving a combination of online and in-school learning, Armstrong said. The great majority of Hempstead students, more than 6,000, have opted for the hybrid plan, while 900 have opted to remain at home every day. 

Armstrong told Newsday the delay was "due to the amount of work expected of teachers to ensure they prepared for the challenges of hybrid and remote learning."

Dozens of other districts across Long Island already have moved their reopening schedules back, in many cases to give teachers more time to prepare. About 10 districts are reopening this week, followed by more than 90 next week, and the remainder on Sept. 14. 

