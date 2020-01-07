TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Morning
SEARCH
42° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Clavin to lay out agenda at his first Hempstead meeting

Republican Don Clavin is serving his first term

Republican Don Clavin is serving his first term as Hempstead supervisor. Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin will preside over his first board meeting this morning after he and other newly elected officials participate in a formal inauguration ceremony.

Clavin was sworn into office Jan. 1, but will preside over a special town board meeting and join Councilmen Bruce Blakeman, Thomas Muscarella and Chris Carini, who are also starting new terms. Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby is the lone Democrat on the board. 

Clavin led a sweep of the Republican ticket, narrowly defeating Democrat Laura Gillen in November.

He is expected to lay out his agenda during the 10:30 a.m. inauguration.

Town Clerk Kate Murray, a former town supervisor, and Receiver of Taxes Jeanine Driscoll will also be part of the ceremony.

Clavin last week announced members of his new executive staff, tapping Oyster Bay Town Attorney Joseph Nocella as his chief of staff. Hempstead School Board member Bishop David Gates was named Clavin’s executive assistant. Gates is a pastor at Miracle Christian Center in Hempstead and is the former Hempstead Village administrator.

The new supervisor picked Rockville Centre attorney Christine Grillo as counsel to the supervisor. She is a private attorney and a former assistant Kings County district attorney in Brooklyn.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Edward Lester, son of Arline Lester, at state Brothers battle over continuing life support for mother
Russell Gardens pierced the state tax cap on Russell Gardens taxes expected to go up about $800 this year
Jetties at Long Beach were refurbished last year. Schumer to Army Corps: Stand by your work in Long Beach
Village of Hempstead Police logo. Officer sues village, police department, alleging discrimination
Jason Conelli, of Farmingville, walks with his golden Forecast: 'Light snowfall' predicted for Tuesday night
Union leaders have questioned the North Hempstead Town New town hire faces criticism over lack of experience for job
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search