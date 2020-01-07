Clavin to lay out agenda at his first Hempstead meeting

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin will preside over his first board meeting this morning after he and other newly elected officials participate in a formal inauguration ceremony.

Clavin was sworn into office Jan. 1, but will preside over a special town board meeting and join Councilmen Bruce Blakeman, Thomas Muscarella and Chris Carini, who are also starting new terms. Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby is the lone Democrat on the board.

Clavin led a sweep of the Republican ticket, narrowly defeating Democrat Laura Gillen in November.

He is expected to lay out his agenda during the 10:30 a.m. inauguration.

Town Clerk Kate Murray, a former town supervisor, and Receiver of Taxes Jeanine Driscoll will also be part of the ceremony.

Clavin last week announced members of his new executive staff, tapping Oyster Bay Town Attorney Joseph Nocella as his chief of staff. Hempstead School Board member Bishop David Gates was named Clavin’s executive assistant. Gates is a pastor at Miracle Christian Center in Hempstead and is the former Hempstead Village administrator.

The new supervisor picked Rockville Centre attorney Christine Grillo as counsel to the supervisor. She is a private attorney and a former assistant Kings County district attorney in Brooklyn.